KOTA KINABALU, Jan 6 — A 53-year-old politician facing four molestation charges involving a 2021 State Unduk Ngadau contestant will learn his fate on January 12.

The decision date was set at the conclusion of the defence stage for Phillip Among, who also served as the technical head for the 2021 Unduk Ngadau competition.

Phillip, who was the Parliamentary Coordinator for the Sabah Star Putatan Division, was suspended from his position after two police reports were filed against him for sexual assault.

He faces charges for molesting the Unduk Ngadau contestant on May 19, 2021, at four different times: 2pm, 3.30pm, 9.45pm and 10pm.

The alleged incidents occurred at various locations, including a staircase next to Ever Best Photo in Asia City, Studio Darvel Bay Borneo Holidays Sdn Bhd in Asia City, in a moving vehicle on the way from a dinner venue to an old office, and in an office in Metro Town.

The charges are under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a fine, whipping, or any combination of these punishments, upon conviction.

Phillip, who pleaded not guilty on June 10, 2021, had his trial begin on April 12, 2022. After the prosecution presented eight witnesses and two defence witnesses testified, he was ordered to enter his defence on December 12, 2024.

The prosecution had called eight witnesses during the hearing and two defence witnesses had testified before Magistrate Marilyn Kelvin.

On December 19, 2025, Phillip was sentenced to eight months in jail and fined RM5,000, or an additional four months in prison for molesting an 18-year-old girl on April

17, 2021, at 11pm in the living room of Jesselton Capsule Inn, Asia City.

Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus meted out the sentence to Phillip, after ruling that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt against Philip.

However, the court granted Phillip’s application to stay the execution of the sentence pending his appeal to the High Court. — Daily Express