SIBU, Jan 4 — The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has proposed enhanced visibility measures to address safety concerns involving the newly constructed concrete divider in front of the Sibu Central Market.

The council’s deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said the installation of additional delineators ahead of the divider had been recommended, along with a directional sign equipped with blinkers that had been put up.

“This is to provide earlier and clearer warnings to road users, especially during rainy nights and low-visibility conditions.

“This proposal is currently being coordinated with the relevant technical department to improve visibility and prevent further incidents.

“Previously, the installed signages were struck down by vehicles,” he told thesundaypost here.

“We are aware of the safety concerns regarding the newly constructed concrete divider in front of Sibu Central Market, particularly during rainy nights and low-visibility conditions.

“We appreciate the public’s feedback as it helps us enhance road safety in Sibu.”

On Friday, Irene Wong, special assistant to Sibu MP Oscar Ling, had called upon the SMC to install warning posts and lights at the divider.

Her statement was issued in connection with the two separate incidents on December 31, when two vehicles collided with the structure on the same day.

The divider, completed this year, has raised concerns among many road users unfamiliar with the route, particularly the out-of-town motorists. — The Borneo Post