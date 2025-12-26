KUALA BERANG, Dec 26 — A female teacher lost RM144,152 after falling victim to a scam by a man posing as an officer from the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) last November.

Hulu Terengganu police chief Supt Sharudin Abdul Wahab said the 56-year-old victim was contacted on Nov 17 by the suspect, who alleged that she was involved in the circulation of fake government aid links and money laundering activities.

He said the suspect instructed the victim to hand over her ATM card and PIN, purportedly for police investigations.

“On December 4, the suspect contacted the victim again and told her to place the ATM card at a signboard behind a school.

“Out of fear of legal action and imprisonment, the victim panicked and complied without verifying the claim,” he said in a statement today.

Sharudin said the victim later realised she had been scammed after discovering that RM144,152 from her savings was missing. Checks showed that five unauthorised withdrawals were made by unknown individuals between December 4 and December 8.

He said the victim lodged a police report last Wednesday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He advised the public to remain vigilant and to verify suspicious calls or messages with the police, the Semak Mule portal, the Securities Commission or Bank Negara Malaysia’s Alert List. — Bernama