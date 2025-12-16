KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Datuk Seri Mohd Iskandar Mohd Akin was dropped as PKR’s Melaka chief as the former political secretary to the prime minister goes on trial for corruption.

Shamsul, popularly known as Sam, will be temporarily replaced by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim effective today, PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh announced through a statement issued on her Facebook page.

“The political bureau had decided that Adam Adli Abd Halim, the deputy state leadership chief, will take over Shamsul’s role as state leadership chief,” the statement read.

But Shamsul will remain as the Hang Tuah Jaya division chief, the PKR secretary-general added.

Shamsul claimed trial to four corruption charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, all centred around the allegation that he had received bribes worth over RM176,000 from businessman Albert Tei Jiann Cheing.

Shamsul Iskandar is accused of having corruptly obtained and received bribes from Tei in the form of cash worth RM140,000 and over RM36,000 in furniture and electrical appliances.

The four charges against Shamsul Iskandar were brought against him under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act.

Section 17(a) covers the offence of accepting or obtaining bribes as an agent, as an inducement or reward to act in relation to the agent’s principal’s affairs or business.