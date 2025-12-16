KUCHING, Dec 16 — The Sarawak Bumiputera Consulting Engineers Association (GJPBS) is set to play a key role in advancing engineering development and enhancing Bumiputera professional participation in the state’s construction and infrastructure sector.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Amar Fadillah Yusof said local consulting engineers, particularly from Sarawak, play an important role in ensuring development projects are carried out sustainably, competitively, and in line with local needs.

“We support initiatives that leverage existing facilities such as training centres, as well as the upcoming joint excellence centre,” he told reporters after officiating GJPBS’ new office and training centre in Petra Jaya here today.

Fadillah added that the government welcomes constructive suggestions from professional bodies like GJPBS to ensure policies and projects deliver maximum benefits to the people.

Meanwhile, GJPBS chairman Irwan Zulkarnain Muhammad Hasbie expressed appreciation for the government’s support and reaffirmed the association’s commitment to provide technical expertise while upholding professional standards.

“This includes the joint excellence centre in Samarahan, which will host various programmes and activities not only for GJPBS members but also for other agencies and organisations,” he said. — Bernama