KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — While the “panda on the scooter” mural at Chew Jetty in George Town, Penang, has become a talking point, its future still remains unresolved.

The artwork, painted by Chinese tourist Shen Shishi, also known as Shi Shi, onto an existing mural at the jetty, has yet to be legalised, despite an application being submitted a month ago, The Star reported.

The panda addition has unexpectedly become a new attraction at the usually busy tourist hub, drawing more visitors to the jetty.

Online criticism followed, with some accusing the artist of vandalising the original work.

The house owner, however, later clarified that she welcomed the addition and hoped it could remain, prompting action from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

In a notice dated November 13, MBPP’s Heritage Conservation Department ordered the building owner to erase and repaint the wall at Chew Jetty, part of George Town’s Unesco World Heritage Site.

Other unapproved murals were also instructed to be removed.

Mayor Datuk A. Rajendran said the council has received the application to preserve the mural, and the matter is currently under review by the Public Art Review Panel (PARP) under George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI).

“Once MBPP receives feedback from PARP, we will decide on the next course of action,” Rajendran said yesterday.

Pengkalan Kota assemblyman Wong Yuee Harng, with support from Tanjong MP Lim Hui Ying, Berapit assemblyman Heng Lee Lee, and several city councillors, assisted the building owner in submitting an application for the murals’ permits.

According to GTWHI, public art encompasses any artwork created for display in public spaces.

PARP evaluates all mural proposals within the World Heritage Site, and works that detract from George Town’s Outstanding Universal Value will be rejected.