KUALA LUMPUR — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today said that if the party’s allies in Barisan Nasional continue working with DAP and Pakatan Harapan in the next general election, it would signal that the “Barisan spirit” has disappeared.

He said MCA would then be prepared to chart its own course.

“In that case, we can only say, ‘Good luck! MCA has its own path’,” he was quoted as saying.

“MCA’s bottom line is crystal clear — we refuse to work with DAP,” he reportedly added.

Wee also said the Unity Government had introduced too many policies that, in his view, hurt the people and weakened Barisan’s standing.

Wee further added that if Umno were to back the proposed Urban Renewal Bill, the move could become the final straw for Barisan, potentially even destabilising Umno itself.

He argued that the Bill “violates human rights” and fails to safeguard the property rights of ordinary citizens, noting that MCA and Barisan had opposed it from the outset.