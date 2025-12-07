PETALING JAYA, 7 Dec — Malaysia has made notable progress in its human rights journey but must now summon “collective courage” to advance, Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh said today.

Speaking at the Human Rights Festival 2025, he said meaningful improvement requires action not only from institutions but from society as a whole, particularly young Malaysians.

“Malaysia has made meaningful progress in its human rights journey, but the road ahead demands collective courage. It calls for young people who can reimagine what is possible, for established institutions willing to reform, and for all of us to stand not only for our own rights but for the rights of others, especially the most vulnerable,” he said.

He highlighted the judiciary’s role in strengthening rights protections, noting that Malaysian courts have interpreted Article 5 of the Federal Constitution – which guarantees the right to life – as also encompassing the right to livelihood.

Calling Malaysia a nation of extraordinary ethnic, religious and cultural diversity, Wan Ahmad Farid said this diversity is the country’s greatest strength, although it poses ongoing challenges in ensuring that every community is heard, protected and empowered.

“How do we ensure every voice is heard, every person protected and every community empowered? Human rights are not abstract ideas found only in international declarations. They are lived realities, or painful absences, in the daily experiences of ordinary Malaysians – stateless children, victims of gender discrimination, refugees, or employees dismissed without just cause,” he said.

He added that the festival is significant because human rights are not defended solely in courtrooms or in Parliament, but through art that moves people, stories that connect them, and dialogues that provoke reflection.