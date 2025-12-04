KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Efforts to rebuild homes destroyed in the Taman Putra Harmoni gas pipeline explosion remain at a standstill, with ongoing legal disputes and objections from some residents preventing reconstruction works from even beginning, the New Straits Times reported today.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said several households had either rejected government assistance or initiated legal action over the incident, creating a bottleneck that has delayed the release of funds and the entry of construction machinery to the site.

“Some residents have asked why work has not started. This is because some do not agree with the government’s assistance, while others have taken legal action,” he said at a handover ceremony for victims of the Putra Heights fire incident.

“Although funds are ready and machinery has been mobilised, pending court cases have prevented any progress. This has hindered our ability to help.”

Nga said Sime Darby had now been appointed as the master developer for Putra Harmoni to speed up the process.

“Sime Darby was chosen because they are the master developer for Putra Heights,” he reportedly added.

“They already have the building and master plans, as well as specifications, which allow work to be expedited.”

He urged affected families to work with the authorities to ensure assistance could move forward without further setbacks.

“We hope all parties adopt a spirit of compromise,” he said, according to the national daily.

“The Madani government acts with sincere intentions to help. We urge everyone to show understanding so that progress can continue.”

Nga added that the coordinated support that had made the housing initiative possible so far was not to be taken for granted.

“Today, I come with a heart full of gratitude. Without the Madani government, residents would likely still be renting premises elsewhere and enduring more hardship,” he said.

“Thanks to mutual agreement, determination to help, and generous contributions to the National Housing Disaster Fund, we have managed to support the affected residents.”

The stalemate follows a lawsuit filed on October 18 by 36 residents of Taman Putra Harmoni against Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), months after the blast tore through homes and forced families to flee. The suit was lodged at the Shah Alam High Court by Messrs Tommy Thomas, with the former attorney general acting as lead counsel.

Petronas Gas Bhd (PetGas), which confirmed it had been named as a defendant, told Bursa Malaysia it had received a Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim. The plaintiffs are seeking about RM68 million in damages.

The group — comprising homeowners, occupiers and tenants from the Topaz and Citrine communities — filed the suit as a representative action on behalf of 73 additional family members.

Their statement of claim alleges private nuisance and liability under the doctrine of Rylands v Fletcher, arguing that PetGas allowed gas or fire to escape and damage nearby homes.

They also contend the company breached statutory duties under the Gas Supply Act 1993 and the Petroleum (Safety Measures) (Transportation of Petroleum through Pipelines) Regulations 1985.

Besides PetGas, the suit names Hong & Hong Homes Sdn Bhd, Pinterest Ventures Sdn Bhd, MBSJ and the federal government as co-defendants. The RM68 million sought covers damages for pain, suffering and nervous shock, as well as aggravated, exemplary and other relief the court deems appropriate.