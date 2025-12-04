SEPANG, Dec 4 — An individual who triggered a bomb hoax threat involving a local departure flight at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 (T1) on Tuesday (December 2) did so to prevent his luggage from being tampered with.

KLIA police chief ACP Azman Shari’at said an investigation paper regarding the incident has been referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for review.

“The suspect was remanded for three days (from yesterday), but released on police bail. There was no criminal intent.

“The suspect also left a note to prevent his bag from being tampered with by his coursemate,” he said in a statement today.

The threatening note was allegedly written on the baggage tag of a piece of luggage that had been checked in.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), in a statement yesterday, said the incident was first reported at 5.32pm on Tuesday, shortly before the scheduled departure.

The Aviation Security Team activated the required response protocols, secured the area and coordinated with the relevant authorities.

MAHB said all passengers remained safe throughout the process, and the flight later departed with the remaining passengers at 7.19pm.

Aviation Security, together with the police and the bomb disposal unit, completed a detailed assessment of the scene before authorities confirmed at 8.58pm that the situation was safe and the incident was a hoax. — Bernama