SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — Malaysia and Singapore today reaffirmed their long-standing and firm stance against drug trafficking, with both countries committing to deeper cooperation in addressing the regional threat posed by narcotics.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is here for the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Annual Leaders’ Retreat, stressed that when Malaysian citizens face legal proceedings abroad, including in Singapore, Malaysia always respects the due process and judicial independence of the respective countries.

He said Malaysia remains firm in its position against drug offences, even as the country has amended laws related to mandatory death sentences.

‘The drug menace is a problem in Malaysia. We have traditionally taken a very strong stance, although we have amended the issue of mandatory death sentences,’ he said during a joint press conference with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong after the 12th Annual Leaders Retreat today.

Anwar stressed that any representation made by Malaysia in such cases is merely to convey the concerns of affected families and should not be misconstrued as tolerance for drug offences.

‘No way should I give any indication that we are tolerating or condoning the drug trade. We also take a very strong stance against it,’ he said.

Wong, meanwhile, reiterated Singapore’s long-standing and tough approach towards drug-related crimes.

He said Singapore’s anti-drug policy aims to ensure a safe environment where families and children remain protected from the dangers and social consequences of drugs.

‘We hope all countries understand the rationale for our strong stance and respect the way we conduct our policies on this front,’ he added.

Both Anwar and Wong reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation, including under existing frameworks aimed at combating cross-border drug trafficking and related criminal networks.

Earlier, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), including the MoU on Cooperation in Combating the Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, Their Analogues, and Precursor Chemicals between Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

During the one-day working visit, Anwar was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Johor’s Chief Minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi were also part of the official delegation. — Bernama