SEPANG, Dec 3 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) successfully foiled an attempt by two foreign nationals to smuggle drugs worth more than RM2.5 million into the country.

The suspects, a Chinese and a Thai national, were arrested in separate incidents at the Arrival Hall of Terminal 1, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on November 19.

KLIA Customs director Zulkifli Muhammad said both individuals were detained following swift action by the JKDM Enforcement Division at KLIA, in collaboration with the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS).

The suspects were arrested after baggage scans revealed suspicious images.

“Upon inspection of the Chinese national’s luggage, several small yellow packages containing a powdery substance suspected to be ketamine were found inside cans and boxes labelled ‘Refined Chinese Tea’,” Zulkifli said in a statement today.

“The Thai national’s baggage contained capsules, filled with a powdery substance, suspected to be cocaine, hidden inside a soft toy,” he added.

The ketamine weighed about 2.7 kilograms, valued at over RM135,000, while the cocaine weighed 12 kilograms, worth more than RM2.4 million.

Both ketamine and cocaine are listed under Schedule 1, Part III, of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

If convicted, the suspects face the death penalty or life imprisonment, along with at least 12 strokes of the cane, unless sentenced to death. — Bernama