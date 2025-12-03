KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The deep-sea search for the missing wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is set to resume in the Southern Indian Ocean on December 30, the Ministry of Transport said today.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport said Ocean Infinity has confirmed it will recommence seabed search operations for a total of 55 days, conducted intermittently.

The search will focus on areas assessed to have the highest probability of locating the aircraft, in line with the service agreement signed between the Government of Malaysia and Ocean Infinity on March 25, 2025.

“The latest development underscores the Government of Malaysia’s commitment to providing closure to the families affected by this tragedy,” the ministry said.

Flight MH370, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, vanished on March 8, 2014, after departing from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) en route to Beijing.

Despite the largest search effort in aviation history, which covered over 46,000 square miles of the southern Indian Ocean, only a few fragments of the aircraft have been found, scattered on beaches thousands of miles apart.