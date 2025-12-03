KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — A young man narrowly escaped death after the Proton Satria Neo he was driving fell into a ravine following a landslide at Kilometer 45 of the Gua Musang–Lojing Road early Wednesday morning.

Gua Musang district police chief, Superintendent Sik Choon Foo, said the incident occurred around 5am while the 19-year-old victim was travelling from Cameron Highlands to Pasir Puteh, according to a report published in Sinar Harian today.

Preliminary investigations found that upon arriving at the location, the driver could not avoid the landslide blocking the road, causing his vehicle to lose control and plunge into the ravine.

“The victim sustained a fracture to his left arm and was taken to the Pos Brooke Health Clinic for treatment,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and further investigations are ongoing.

Choon Foo also advised the public to avoid roads that have been declared closed by the Public Works Department (JKR) to prevent accidents.

“Action can be taken under Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987 against anyone who disobeys the directive,” he said.

He urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Gua Musang district police headquarters at 09-9121222 or 013-3010408 to assist with the investigation.