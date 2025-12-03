KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is exploring the implementation of an integrated digital registration system for pet dogs using microchip technology.

Deputy Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said that the technology, spearheaded by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), aims to streamline the recording of dog ownership details and monitor the animals’ status more efficiently.

“This will allow us to access comprehensive ownership data and the status of each dog, including information on owners, licensing, vaccination, sterilisation, and monitoring records from time to time,” she said during the oral question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Senator Che Alias Hamid, who asked whether the government was prepared to make microchip installation mandatory for breeding control and to grant clear authority to local authorities (PBT) to capture and manage the stray dog population in order to reduce the risk of animal attacks.

She said that the approaches of capturing, reclaiming, adopting, or handing over stray dogs to non-governmental organisations (NGOs), as well as humane disposal, are currently the most widely practised methods in many countries to control the growing stray dog population.

Earlier, Aiman Athirah said that the KPKT had channelled an allocation of RM180,000 last year and RM130,000 this year to the local authorities involved to support the implementation of the stray dog management campaign.

According to her, the campaign aimed to strengthen public awareness and foster responsible pet ownership to avoid the problem of abandoning pet dogs.

She said that a total of 37,538 complaints related to stray dog nuisances were received over the past year, during which 15,815 operations were conducted and 66,264 stray dogs were successfully captured through integrated operations.

“Of this number, 19,354 dogs were handed over to the DVS, reclaimed by their owners, or adopted through the foster dog programme.

She added that training was also provided to local authority personnel involved in stray dog-catching operations, including instruction on the ethical use of equipment, safe capture techniques, and adherence to animal welfare standards. — Bernama