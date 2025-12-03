KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — A man died while his colleague survived after the car they were in plunged into a river on Jalan Pengkalan in Sungai Petani, Kedah, around midnight.

The victim, 34-year-old cook Loo Eng Huat, was trapped in a Toyota Vios and pronounced dead at the scene, while his friend managed to escape the vehicle unharmed, according to a report published in Kosmo! Online.

Kuala Muda district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Hanyan Ramlan, said the incident occurred at about 12.50am as the victim was driving from Riverfront to Taman Intan.

“The car, carrying the victim and his friend Ooi Jing Huang, 30, hit the bridge guardrail before skidding and falling into the Sungai Petani. The victim reportedly went under with the car, while his friend managed to get out and save himself,” he said today.

Hanyan added that the victim’s body was sent for post-mortem at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital Forensic Unit, while his friend received outpatient treatment at the same hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.