ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 3 — Police arrested a 44-year-old male motorcyclist over a road rage incident that culminated in dangerous riding and damage to a car along the Pasir Gudang Highway in Johor Bahru yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said the suspect was arrested in the vicinity of the Taman Bukit Kempas area in Johor Bahru at 7.30pm yesterday, following a report lodged by a car driver.

“Investigators from the Iskandar Puteri police’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) found that the suspect, who works as a technician in Singapore, has no past criminal records and a drug test also returned negative for abuse.

“Police also seized a motorcycle that was believed to be involved in the incident, while the suspect was remanded for four days starting today,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief, in addition to Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous riding.

Earlier, a 26-year-old woman claimed she was a victim of a road rage incident where a motorcyclist used provocation and also damaged her car along the Pasir Gudang Highway yesterday.

A 24-second video footage was later uploaded on Facebook where the motorcyclist was seen speeding behind a car before throwing a stone at the vehicle’s rear window.

The motorcyclist also showed obscene gestures.