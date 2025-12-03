KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Sessions Court heard today that former Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man had asked two travel agencies to refund payments for family overseas holidays between 2013 and 2017, saying he wanted to handle the trips himself.

Azlan’s former senior private secretary, Herwardy Hashim, 45, told the court that the former MB instructed him to have Sri Kedawang Travel & Tours return the funds to his personal account, while Aidil Travel & Tour was asked to refund the money in cash to the same account.

Herwardy said the agents had sought confirmed travel dates and supporting documents, including passports, to finalise bookings for flights, hotels and transport for a planned family trip to London.

“However, the MB later told me he would manage the London holiday himself and instructed me to request the refunds,” he said. He added that he was only in charge of approval for leave and the use of the MB’s overseas leave entitlement, and could not confirm whether the trips eventually took place.

The 18th prosecution witness said he was responsible for handling travel documentation related to the MB’s privileges under Section 27 of the Members of the Administration and Members of the Legislative Assembly (Remuneration) Enactment 1980.

He said Azlan had suggested using Sri Kedawang because he had previously joined the company’s tours while serving at Wisma Putra and was satisfied with their service.

Herwardy added that Aidil Travel & Tours is owned by Abdul Rahim Halim, a former business partner of Shafiei Ismail of Sri Kedawang, and that he continued to deal with Abdul Rahim after the two men split.

Azlan, 67, faces five charges of submitting false claims for overseas trips totalling more than RM1.18 million, allegedly committed at the Perlis State Secretary’s Office between December 2013 and December 2017. The claims involved London flight ticket quotations and invoices from Sri Kedawang Travel & Tours and Aidil Travel & Tours.

He is charged under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, which carries up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of five times the value of the false claim or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Azlan also faces five charges of receiving RM1.06 million believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. The offences allegedly took place at Maybank Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, CIMB Putrajaya and the Sheraton Imperial Hotel between 2014 and 2017.

He is further charged with five alternative counts of criminal breach of trust under Section 403 of the Penal Code for allegedly misappropriating RM1.06 million in state funds, an offence punishable by up to five years’ jail, caning and a fine.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi continues on January 21 next year. — Bernama