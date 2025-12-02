KOTA KINABALU, Dec 2 — Barely three days into the new government and some unease has emerged amidst the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) assemblymen following Barisan Nasional’s (BN) surprise inclusion in the new state government yesterday.

As of last night, several GRS assemblymen have publicly expressed their dissatisfaction over social media, some in veiled posts even as they insist their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor remains solid.

Yesterday, Sabah Umno secretary Datuk Jafry Arifin was appointed as Tourism, Culture and Environment minister in a surprise move after the national coalition had been criticising the GRS government throughout its election campaign.

The ceremony to swear in the assistant ministers which was earlier expected to be held this morning, was also pushed back until later today, ostensibly to calm and resolve the mounting protests over their inclusion.

A viral photo of at least a dozen GRS assemblymen and independents were spotted meeting at a hotel in the city shortly after the new Cabinet — comprising seven members from GRS, one from Upko, one from Pakatan Harapan and one from BN — was sworn in.

No caption or context was given, but it was understood that they were expressing their dissatisfaction with the addition of BN, despite the national coalition’s poor performance in the election and the people’s mandate for a local front.

When met at the hotel later, Klias assemblyman Datuk Isnin Aliasnih, who was among those in the circulated group photo, dismissed talk of any move against Hajiji.

“It’s no big deal. No movement. We are still with Hajiji. Yes, the independents also,” he said.

“There is no movement We were just chatting about Barisan being part of the state government. We were just in battle with them, but that’s politics. Today opponents, tomorrow, allies. So we can discuss. This is another small thing — can be resolved,” he said.

Among those in the photo taken earlier in the day were Pintasan independent assemblyman Datuk Fairuz Renddan, Bandau independent assemblyman Datuk Maijol Mahap, Kukusan independent assemblyman Rina Jainal, Tulid independent Jordan Jude Ellron, Kuala Penyu assemblyman Datuk Limus Jury, Lumadan assemblyman Ruslan Muharram, Labuk assemblyman Samad Jambry and Pitas assemblyman Datuk Ruddy Awah.

Pantai Dalit assemblyman Datuk Jasnih Daya had wrote on social media “Out of honour for my family and supporters, no Barisan.”

A screenshot purportedly showing Tempasuk assemblyman Mohd Arsad Bistari expressing readiness to oppose BN’s participation has also circulated widely among party groups.

Many social media forums have amplified the sentiment on the inclusion of BN.

Earlier, it was reported that grassroots members also issued statements objecting to BN’s inclusion in the Cabinet.

The youth wings of GRS and UPKO were vehemently against it, claiming the people’s mandate had called for local parties, risk of instability, and it was unnecessary given GRS’s majority without them.