KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has received RM21 million in excise duty from sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) for the procurement of Sodium-Glucose Transport Protein 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, which will benefit 49,128 patients, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

According to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, the excise duty collected from SSBs amounted to RM54.9 million from January to August this year, compared with RM68.6 million in 2024.

“We are prioritising SGLT2 inhibitors as they not only treat type 2 diabetes mellitus but also help reduce complications from chronic kidney disease (CKD) and provide cardiovascular protection.

“...it lowers the risk of hospitalisation from heart failure and death from cardiovascular disease, preserves kidney function by slowing CKD progression, and helps control blood pressure and body weight,” he said.

He said this in response to a question from Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) on the total excise duty collected from SSBs this year and the amount allocated for funding SGLT2 inhibitor medications and expanding the MOH’s peritoneal dialysis programme, as announced in Budget 2025.

Dzulkefly said the excise duty on SSBs came into force on July 1, 2019 at a rate of 40 sen per litre, based on the prescribed sugar content threshold.

He said the rate was increased to 50 sen per litre on 1 Jan, 2024, and subsequently to 90 sen per litre effective Jan 1 this year.

Regarding peritoneal dialysis treatment, Dzulkefly said the ministry had allocated RM40 million for the purpose this year, with 42 per cent of patients receiving it at MOH facilities, up from 36 per cent in 2020. — Bernama