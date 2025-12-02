IPOH, Dec 2 — Police have arrested a man over his suspected involvement in the discovery of an object resembling a bomb at a 24-hour sundry shop in Manjung Point, Sitiawan, yesterday.

Manjung District Police Chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the incident occurred at around 10.30pm when a shop employee spotted a suspicious object on a food shelf.

“A police team along with the Bomb Disposal Unit (UPB) of the Manjung District Police Headquarters was dispatched to the scene, and a 34-year-old man believed to be linked to the incident was arrested in front of the premises.

“Initial investigations found that the object was non-functional and contained no explosives, and the UPB confirmed it was not dangerous due to the absence of explosives and an incomplete circuit,” he said.

Hasbullah said the case was being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

He said the police viewed the matter seriously and would take firm action, without compromise, against any form of security threat, especially those that could disrupt public order. — Bernama