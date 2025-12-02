KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The Dewan Rakyat yesterday passed the Legal Profession (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2025, which among others seeks to prohibit individuals holding positions in political parties from being appointed as members of the Legal Profession Qualifying Board (LPQB).

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran said the provision is stipulated under Subsection 7(3) of the amended Legal Profession Act 1976 (Act 166).

“With this safeguard in place, there should no longer be concerns among Members of Parliament regarding allegations of influence, interference or political appointments within the LPQB,” he said when winding up debate on the Bill.

He added that the amendments will strengthen governance, improve efficiency and enhance the accountability of the LPQB, in line with efforts to reform and uplift the legal profession in Malaysia.

Other amendments to Act 166 involve Section 4, aimed at clarifying the status of the LPQB as a corporate body with legal capacity.

The Bill was passed by a majority voice vote after debates by 12 backbenchers and opposition MPs.

The Dewan sits again today. — Bernama