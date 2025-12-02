KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — More than 100 Malaysian SMEs and homegrown brands are expected to participate in the first-ever Malaysia Brand Day, set for January 8 to 10, 2026, an inaugural showcase organisers hope will not only unite local brands but also attract international buyers, investors and partners.

Backed by the Prime Minister’s Office and supported by 10 ministries and government agencies, the three-day KL Convention Centre event marks a major milestone for the Branding Association of Malaysia, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Organising chairman Eden Yap said the initiative is designed to create real, long-term economic impact for Malaysian businesses.

“This is more than an exhibition — it’s a national movement. SMEs contribute nearly 40 per cent of Malaysia’s GDP and employ almost half the country’s workforce. If we can lift them, we lift the whole economy,” he said.

He said Malaysia Brand Day aims to position local brands on a global stage.

“We want foreign buyers, foreign investors, and overseas partners to look at Malaysian brands and see quality, strength and consistency,” he said.

“We’re not just opening doors — we’re building a bridge for Malaysian brands to go regional and global.”

Yap added that organisers already see the platform making a difference.

“Some exhibitors came to us saying they couldn’t break into certain industries. With our network, we connected them and now they’re into their second round of proposals. This is exactly the kind of progress we want,” he said.

Public often unaware of Malaysian brands

Malaysia Brand Day will showcase products across 16 industries, with brands so far including ZUS Coffee, A Cut Above, Applecrumby, Eu Yan Sang, BloomThis, Carlo Rino, Ogawa, Fire Fighter, and EE Clinic.

But Yap said awareness among Malaysians remains low.

“When you tell people Applecrumby is Malaysian, they’re shocked. Many don’t know which brands are truly homegrown,” he said.

Eden Yap, organising chairman of Malaysia Brand Day, speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur, December 2, 2025. With him is Branding Association president Datin Winnie Loo. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

“Malaysia Brand Day is our chance to say: these are our brands, and we should be proud of them.”

We want Malaysians to trust local names

Branding Association president Datin Winnie Loo said the initiative could help reverse long-standing challenges.

“Malaysians often feel products from overseas are better. We want to flip that narrative,” she said.

“Our homegrown brands are innovative, resilient and globally competitive. What they need is a platform that builds trust.”

She said the organisers hope the event draws high-volume buyers, not just walk-in visitors.

“Success to us is not just crowds. We want to see buyers coming in, both local and international — people who are ready to do business,” she said.

“If foreign buyers can discover Malaysian brands here, that will be a big win for everyone.”

Government backing to drive Madani Economy goals

The initiative is supported by a strong lineup of ministries and agencies including Miti, Kuskop, KPK, Matrade, MyIPO, SME Corp, TalentCorp and others — aligning closely with the Madani Economy Framework to boost national competitiveness and support SME scaling.

Malaysia Brand Day 2026 will also feature:

Leadership dialogues

Industry expert panels

Business matching sessions

Workshops for capability-building

Investor sessions led by Pitchin

Talks by founders, including a 170-year-old Penang brand now in its seventh generation.

“Our hope is that Malaysia Brand Day becomes the meeting point where local brands connect with real buyers — not just Malaysians, but regional and international buyers who are looking for quality,” said organiser Carrie Ee.

“This event is free because we want every Malaysian to walk in, discover these brands, and leave feeling proud that such innovation and talent comes from our own country,” she added.

As for Loo, she said Malaysia Branding Day is also meant to inspire and educate.

“We have Malaysian brands that started small and are now regional leaders. Their stories show that you don’t need to be foreign to be world-class,” she said.

“We want SMEs to come here, listen, learn, and walk away believing they can be the next big name.”

“If there’s one thing we hope Malaysians take from this event, it’s pride. Pride in our products, pride in our people, pride in our identity,” she added.

Malaysia Brand Day 2026 will take place at KLCC Halls 1 to 4, and is free and open to the public.