SHAH ALAM, Dec 2 — The individual killed in a shooting incident at Taman Mesra Indah, Klang, last Saturday had three prior criminal records related to drugs.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the offences fall under Sections 15 and 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“So far, no arrests have been made. Police will investigate from all angles. We are still in the early stages of the investigation, so it is not appropriate for us to focus on specific aspects,” he said during a press conference about the accomplishments of the Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department today.

Shazeli said the post-mortem revealed that the 26-year-old victim died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, from five shots at close range.

He said that investigations also indicated no connection with a similar incident that occurred in Bukit Tinggi, Klang, on Nov 7.

“In the Bukit Tinggi shooting case, one suspect was released on police bail after investigations found no evidence linking him to the incident, and the investigations are still ongoing,” he said

On Nov 29, Selangor Police confirmed receiving information about a shooting incident in Taman Mesra Indah, Klang.

Media reports said the victim was found dead in the front passenger seat of a four-wheel-drive vehicle by members of the public. — Bernama