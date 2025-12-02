SHAH ALAM, Dec 2 — The demolition operation in Kampung Jawa, Klang for the West Coast Expressway (WCE) Section 3 project is under control and is going smoothly without any untoward incident.

‎‎Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said that throughout the operation that began this morning, the local community has provided good cooperation with the police who have deployed sufficient personnel to maintain order.

“The community’s cooperation is good and I thank you, there have been no arrests so far and the police are always making preparations to ensure the situation is under control,” he said at the press conference of the Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s success, here today.

‎‎Previously, Selangor Housing and Culture Exco Datuk Borhan Aman Shah was reported to have said that the Selangor Government had agreed to give an additional two weeks from Nov 10 to Nov 24 to 19 residents of Kampung Jawa, Klang who were involved in the order to vacate their land for the construction work involved.

‎‎On Nov 3, Borhan was reported to have said that the state government had given the affected residents seven days (until Nov 10) to vacate their respective lands after it was agreed upon in a meeting held with the affected residents and relevant agencies including WCE and the Selangor Mining Office as well as local authorities.

‎Previously, the media reported that the refusal of 19 landowners in Kampung Jawa to vacate their residences involving a 150-metre stretch was the main reason why the WCE Highway project, which is now more than 90 per cent complete, is still stalled.

‎The WCE Highway is a major national infrastructure project involving a 233-kilometre network planned to connect Banting, Selangor to Taiping, Perak and also serves as an alternative route to the North-South Expressway (PLUS) to reduce congestion. — Bernama