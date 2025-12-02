KOTA KINABALU, Dec 2 — Former Sabah Law Society president Datuk Roger Chin is expected to be appointed as one of the six nominated assemblymen here today, according to early sightings of the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana Negeri here.

Chin has been a vocal and staunch activist of the constitutional 40 per cent tax return to Sabah and the main driver behind the recent landmark High Court case which saw the federal government compelled to pay Sabah its dues and come to an agreement within 180 days.

Others who are believed to be appointed nominated assemblyman is Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah’s secretary-general Datuk Razali Razi who was the government candidate for Darau in the recent polls.

Razali, better known as Datuk Bob, narrowly lost the seat to Parti Warisan’s Azhar Matussin by 63 votes.

Liberal Democratic Party secretary-general Datuk Chin Shu Ying, former senior private secretary to the chief minister Datuk Cesar Mandela Malakun, former chief political secretary to the chief minister Datuk Abdul Kassim Razali and PKR Kota Kinabalu division chief Grace Lee made up the others.

Appointed assemblymen are constitutional privileges given to the government which can serve to strengthen its majority in the State Assembly, but also serve as minority voices where it can be lacking.

The swearing-in ceremony is ongoing.

Yesterday, 10 members of the Cabinet were sworn in.

The assistant ministers and nominated assemblymen are expected to be sworn in today.