KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The government views Malaysia’s involvement in Brics as being aligned with efforts to drive the national economy to grow more rapidly, sustainably and resiliently.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra), in a written reply on the Parliament website, said that Brics offers significant potential for Malaysia’s exports, including palm oil, rubber, electrical and electronics, as well as services such as tourism and healthcare.

“In addition to market access, Brics opens up opportunities for industrial cooperation, particularly in the fields of energy, critical minerals, and technology that are in line with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the National Energy Transition Roadmap.

“Such cooperation supports Malaysia’s aspirations in green growth, digital transformation, renewable energy, and high-value industrial development,” it added.

Malaysia’s total trade with Brics member countries for 2024 has reached RM818 billion, which is 35.2 per cent of Malaysia’s total global trade, with exports amounting to RM334.85 billion, or 45 per cent of the country’s total global exports. — Bernama