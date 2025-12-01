KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — All government assistance for people aged 30 and above will continue, even though the amendment lowering the youth age limit to 30 will take effect on Jan 1, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the Cabinet had approved the memorandum on the Coordination of Government Support and Assistance for Youth Post-Enforcement of the Lowered Age Limit, which was presented by the ministry at a meeting on Friday.

“Even though they will no longer be classified as youth, we will ensure that the assistance reaches them. For example, the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives offers various grants for young people aged 30 and above, and they can still apply for these funds.

“For the agricultural sector, special grants for young farmers will also be maintained to help them,” she said when replying to a supplementary question from Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi).

The lowering of the youth age limit to 30 follows the amendments to the Youth Societies and Youth Development Act 2019. — Bernama