KOTA KINABALU, Dec 1 — Sabah’s new Cabinet line-up features mostly familiar faces, with the exception of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Datuk Jamawi Jaafar.

The line-up was sworn in by Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman at about 3.35pm at the Istana today.

In total, the Cabinet includes seven ministers from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), with Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) contributing two, while United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko), Barisan Nasional (BN) and PH each hold one portfolio.

According to the list distributed at the venue, five ministries have also undergone name changes.

PBS president Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick have been appointed deputy chief minister I and III respectively.

Dr Joachim now helms the state Works and Utility Ministry, while Ewon leads the state Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship and Transport Ministry — previously known as the state Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry.

Datuk Masidi Manjun was retained as state finance minister and promoted to deputy chief minister II.

Umno secretary Datuk Jafry Arifin is the new state tourism, culture and environment minister, a portfolio he previously held from September 2020 to January 2023.

PGRS vice-president and Musa’s son-in-law Datuk Ariffin Arif has been moved to the state Local Government and Housing Ministry.

His former portfolio, the state Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, is now renamed the state Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry and taken over by Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib.

PH’s sole assemblyman, Jamawi, who is the Melalap assemblyman, has been appointed state agriculture, fisheries and food industry minister.

Kemabong assemblyman Datuk Rubin Balang is the new state rural development minister. He previously held the state culture, youth and sports minister post under the Umno administration from 1998 to 2001.

Apas assemblyman and PGRS information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan is the new state youth development, sports progress and creative industries minister. He was formerly an assistant minister in the Chief Minister’s Department.

PBS secretary-general Datuk Julita Mojungki is the state women, health and people’s well-being minister. She was previously a state assistant finance minister.