KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — A factory worker was killed and seven others were seriously injured when the van they were travelling in skidded and crashed along Jalan Mount Erskine in George Town early this morning.

The 6am incident saw the factory van lose control before veering off the road, trapping four of the eight occupants inside.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director for Firefighting and Rescue Operations, John Sagun Francis, said an emergency call was received at 5.59am, prompting the dispatch of teams from the Bagan Jermal and Lebuh Pantai fire stations.

“Upon arrival, the team found a factory van involved in an accident with eight victims.

“Four victims were trapped, and rescue work was carried out using specialised equipment,” he said in a statement.

He said all victims were freed by 7.17am and handed over to Health Ministry personnel and police for further action.

“The seven seriously injured victims were women aged between 21 and 52, while another victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased has yet to be confirmed.

“The rescue operation concluded at 7.50am, and the case has been handed over to the police for further investigation,” he added.