SEPANG, Dec 1 — Blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of creating and posting false content on Facebook last May.

Wan Muhammad Azri, 41, is accused of using the Facebook account 'Muhammad Azri' to post a false statement. The statement allegedly claimed that 11 Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members of parliament had withdrawn their support for party president and Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He is alleged to have committed the act at 7.32 pm on May 28, with the post subsequently viewed at 11.45 pm on the same day at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in Cyberjaya.

The former UMNO Youth exco member was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a fine of up to RM500,000, a prison sentence of not more than two years, or both, upon conviction.

He may also be liable for a further fine of RM5,000 for each day the offence persists after conviction.

MCMC deputy public prosecutor, Faten Hadni Khairuddin, proposed bail of RM5,000 with one surety and requested a date for the handover of documents.

However, Papagomo’s counsel Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali appealed for a lower bail, highlighting his client's status as a parent of six, one of whom is autistic.

He also cited that his client had provided full cooperation to the MCMC in all prior cases and had never attempted to evade a court appearance.

Sessions Court Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman subsequently granted bail at RM5,000 with one surety and set Jan 7 as the next case mention.

Meanwhile, when met outside the court, Muhammad Rafique said the trial dates for his client's case have been fixed from April 27 to 30 next year. — Bernama