KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Petron Malaysia Refining and Marketing Bhd (PMRMB) said its Port Dickson Refinery (PDR)’s Product Jetty, located offshore at Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, was damaged and had partially collapsed during the Tropical Storm Senyar on Friday, Nov 28, 2025.

“All eight personnel on board the jetty were safely evacuated and are safe and well, and there was also no oil spill at sea,” it said in a Bursa Malaysia filing.

PMRMB said the jetty was used to receive and discharge refined products between PDR and tanker vessels. As a result, PDR will temporarily halt its operations in the coming days and will be unable to receive and process incoming crude oil.

Nevertheless, PMRMB’s Business Continuity Plan has been activated to ensure continuity of supply of finished petroleum products to the public through its service stations, via additional importation and/or alternative supply channels.

PMRMB said it is currently assessing immediate alternative means to address the situation and to normalise refinery operations as soon as possible.

“PMRMB will make further disclosures as necessary. At the present moment, the company is still evaluating the cost of repairs and the overall financial impact of the incident,” it added.

On Nov 27, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a warning for Tropical Storm Senyar, which was detected north of Sumatra and located about 102 kilometres (km) southwest of Lumut, Perak.

The storm moved southeast into the waters of the Straits of Malacca and headed towards the western Peninsular at a speed of around 24 km/h. — Bernama