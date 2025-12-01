KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on a tropical storm that was detected at 11 am today at latitude 14.7 north and longitude 111.6 east, approximately 396 kilometres (km) southeast of Da Nang, Vietnam.

MetMalaysia’s National Weather and Earthquake Operations Centre said in a statement that the storm was moving slowly at a maximum wind speed of 65 km per hour (km/h).

The storm is approximately 1,036 km northwest of Kudat, Sabah, and is not expected to have a significant impact on Malaysia. — Bernama