KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — KL International Airport (KLIA) will begin fully enforcing its Vehicle Access Management System (VAMS) at Terminal 1 (T1) from today, marking a major shift in how traffic is controlled at the terminal’s kerbside following a three-month trial that saw congestion ease significantly.

In a statement, Malaysia Airports said the system, which restricts vehicles to a maximum of 10 minutes at the drop-off and pick-up lanes, proved effective during the trial period, with data showing a sharp improvement in driver behaviour.

Over the past three months, the percentage of vehicles exceeding the limit dropped from 50 per cent to 21 per cent, indicating what the airport operator described as “strong user cooperation” and a clear reduction in bottlenecks.

Managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said the findings support the shift into full enforcement at T1 beginning December 1.

He also said that data from the trial showed that kerbside congestion improves when vehicles observe the 10-minute limit, adding that the vast majority of KLIA users have done so.

“With full enforcement starting December 1 at T1, we are ensuring that terminal access remains orderly and that everyone has a fair chance to use the drop-off and pick-up lanes efficiently,” he said in the statement.

“This consistency of enforcement is especially important as we enter the year-end travel peak and gear up for Visit Malaysia Year 2026”.

Under the system, licence plate readers capture each vehicle’s entry time, with penalties automatically applied upon exit for overstays. Penalties range from RM10 to RM100, depending on how long a vehicle exceeds the 10-minute limit.

The move aims to prevent vehicles from lingering at the kerbside, curb touting activity, and strengthen safety and security around the terminal.

Malaysia Airports also reminded drivers that alternative waiting options remain available, including 15 minutes free at the Short-Term Car Park, 30 minutes free at the Long-Term Car Park, and the KLIA Public Waiting Area, which is a designated free zone for those needing extra time before pick-up.

The airport operator said the goal is targeted enforcement, not penalisation, to keep lanes moving and ensure access is fair to all passengers.