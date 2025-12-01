KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The government’s plans and follow-up actions regarding Pulau Batu Puteh (Pedra Branca) are among the issues to be raised at today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, Manndzri Nasib (BN-Tenggara) will ask the Foreign Minister about the matter, including diplomatic, legal and bilateral negotiations with Singapore to ensure that the country’s sovereignty and maritime interests are preserved, during the question-and-answer session.

At the same session, Datuk Azman Nasrudin (PN-Padang Serai) will ask the Prime Minister to state the social impact of rapid development and urbanisation in the Federal Territories on local communities, particularly in terms of social competition and the rising cost of living.

Tan Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng) will also pose a question to the Higher Education Minister on the amount and repayment rates of National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans based on borrowers’ monthly income.

Meanwhile, three bills will be tabled for first reading, namely the Anti-Bullying Bill 2025, the Immigration (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Passports (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will then continue with the committee-stage debate on the Supply (Budget) Bill 2026 for the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry.

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament runs for 35 days until Dec 4. — Bernama