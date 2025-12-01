PUTRAJAYA, Dec 1 — Malaysia has registered its first Genetic Pathology specialists, marking a significant milestone in the healthcare reforms set out by the amended Medical Act 1971, announced Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

In a statement today, Dzulkefly explained that the registration in November followed the formal recognition and inclusion of Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Master of Pathology (Medical Genetics) programme in the Fourth Schedule of the amended Act.

This development, he said, resolves a long-standing legal ambiguity and finally provides clarity for graduates, universities and the healthcare system.

Dzulkefly noted that since taking office in late 2023, a key priority has been to resolve inconsistencies in specialist recognition and to strengthen the governance of specialist training programmes.

“The amendments to the Medical Act, passed by Parliament in July 2024 and enforced through the Medical Regulations signed in July 2025, represent the fastest legislative reform ever undertaken by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“These reforms have created a strong legal foundation to ensure that every specialist, whether trained through the ministry’s Parallel Pathway programmes or through Master’s programmes at local universities, can be recognised fairly and transparently,” he said.

He said this latest development demonstrates how the amendments benefit not only trainees in the Parallel Pathway but also bolster recognition for graduates of local master’s programmes.

He also welcomed the formal acknowledgement of the MOH as an official training provider under the Medical (Amendment) Act 2024 (Act A1729).

He said this legal regularisation ensures that both the Parallel Pathway Specialist Training Programmes and master’s programmes conducted within MOH hospitals are fully compliant and in order.

Previous milestones this year included the registration of cardiothoracic surgeons from the Parallel Pathway, who hold the Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, in August.

The ministry also introduced the Pre-Gazette Specialist Incentive Payment (BIPPW), a monthly allowance of up to RM2,800 for medical officers gaining supervised work experience.

Furthermore, Dzulkefly added that the ministry has established a formal comparability evaluation mechanism, enabling Malaysian doctors trained abroad, whose qualifications are not listed in the Fourth Schedule, to be properly assessed and registered by the Malaysian Medical Council.

“These reforms are fully aligned with the Malaysia Health White Paper. By regularising specialist registration and enhancing processes related to specialist recognition and training, we are delivering on the paper’s vision of a transparent, accountable, and future-ready health system,” he said.

The health minister then congratulated the newly registered Genetic Pathology specialists, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to driving reforms that will strengthen governance, empower the health workforce and safeguard patient care. — Bernama