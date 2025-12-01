KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today Malaysia has provided clarifications to Beijing regarding its trade deal signed with the United States at the recent 47th Asean Summit.

Anwar said he had conveyed the same correspondence to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, assuring the latter that “nothing in the agreement” prevents Malaysia from continuing its bilateral cooperation with China.

“They wanted some clarification. We have given it. I don’t think we should exaggerate.

“China remains a very important trading partner,” he told reporters after launching Perodua’s first electric vehicle at Menara Miti here.

Recently, Beijing issued a direct rebuke to Malaysia and Cambodia, lodging formal complaints over the new trade deals the two countries signed with the United States last month.

According to a government readout, Chinese Ministry of Commerce officials told their Malaysian counterparts that Beijing has “grave concerns” over certain parts of the deal.

At the core of China’s concerns are clauses in both agreements that effectively require Malaysia and Cambodia to align with Washington on sensitive national security issues.

On October 26, Malaysia signed the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), a bilateral trade arrangement with the United States.

Under the deals, both countries are expected to follow US trade restrictions, export controls and sanctions on sensitive technologies.

They also commit to preventing their companies from helping other nations circumvent those measures and to enhance defence trade with the US.

The deals were part of a flurry of pacts signed during US President Donald Trump’s recent tour of Asia, which also included Vietnam and Thailand.

In exchange for the security commitments, Malaysia will receive preferential access for its goods and services, including exemptions from Trump’s 19 per cent reciprocal tariffs on certain items.

Cambodia, in turn, will drop all tariffs on US food, agricultural and industrial products in exchange for similar exemptions.