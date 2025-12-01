KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today officially launched Perodua’s first-ever electric vehicle (EV), the Perodua QV-E, marking the nation’s second automaker’s inaugural entry into the local EV market.

Priced at RM80,000 excluding insurance and batteries, the QV-E is powered by a 52.5kW Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, offering a range of up to 445km — subject to driving style, temperature, and road conditions.

Anwar admitted he initially had doubts about the availability of local expertise when Perodua was appointed to spearhead the production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 unveiled in September 2023.

However, he said he now feels proud that the ambitious goal has been realised, crediting the achievement to the effort, dedication and ingenuity of Malaysians.

“I am very touched and proud as a Malaysian.

“This is a great day not only for Perodua, but for the country,” he said at the official launch ceremony at Menara Miti here.

Anwar said Perodua’s success was a testament that with clear policies and strict discipline, even seemingly difficult goals could be achieved.

The QV-E’s launch comes almost a year after Proton marked its entry into the EV segment with the Proton e.MAS 7.

The QV-E, which stands for “Quest for Visionary Electric Vehicle”, took RM800 million to develop and is produced at Perodua’s newest manufacturing facility – the “Smart Mobility Plant” in Sungai Choh, Selangor.

The model includes the latest safety features, including a Child Presence Detection system, which alerts the driver if a child or pet is in the car.

It can detect and track movement and vital signs such as breathing in the second-row seat and the footwell area.

The QV-E is currently available in two colours, Ice Blue and Caviar Grey.

It is also only available at nine Perodua outlets nationwide in Juru, Kota Bahru, Kuantan, Senawang, Ipoh, Johor Bahru, Putrajaya, Shah Alam and Petaling Jaya.