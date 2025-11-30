KOTA KINABALU, Nov 30 — Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, reappointed as Sabah Chief Minister today, continues a political career that began in 1990 when he first secured the Sulaman state seat.

Hajiji, 70, who was born on May 10, 1955, in Kampung Serusup, Tuaran, is married to Datin Julia Salag and blessed with three sons, one daughter and 12 grandchildren.

Among the key state government positions he previously held were Minister of Local Government and Housing, as well as Assistant Minister in various ministries, including the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports; Chief Minister’s Department; and the Ministry of Finance.

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman was first sworn in as the 16th Chief Minister of Sabah on September 29, 2020.

He ventured into politics in his 30s and was active in the United Sabah National Organisation (Usno), through which he contested and won the Sulaman seat in the Seventh Sabah State Election in 1990.

Since then, Hajiji has retained the seat in every state election, including the 17th state election today, which he won by a majority of 8,919 votes in a five-cornered fight.

Hajiji, who is also Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah president, was formerly the Tuaran UMNO Division chief, Sabah UMNO chairman, Sabah Bersatu chief and Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman.

In the 16th State Election, Hajiji’s charisma, leadership and approachable personality, along with his commitment to carrying out his responsibilities as the assemblyman, again enabled him to retain the Sulaman seat with a majority of 3,099 votes in a three-cornered contest.

