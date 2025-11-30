KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Nor Adlina Hassan, who was last seen last Friday at Jalan Dalma 3, Taman Dalma Semenyih, Selangor.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the girl is about 160 centimetres tall and weighs 40 kilogrammes, has straight black hair and with scars on her cheek and right eyelid.

He said members of the public with any information regarding the teenager can go to any police station or directly contact the Kajang Police Headquarters at 03-89114222 or the investigating officer, Insp Hafifi Noni at 0116-7793860. — Bernama