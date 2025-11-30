KLUANG, Nov 30 — Police arrested three local men, aged 27 to 33, for suspected cable theft at a banana plantation along Jalan Kluang–Renggam at about 3pm last Friday.

Kluang police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the arrests followed a report lodged on May 2 regarding a cable theft in Taman Kluang Barat.

Subsequent investigations and surveillance led to the raid.

“Initial investigations show the suspects were involved in four cable theft cases in Kluang.

“They have been remanded for four days from November 29 to December 2,” he said in a statement.

Police also seized a modified cable-cutting tool, piles of iron wire and copper cable, two sacks of iron wire and six knives.

Checks revealed the suspects had previous criminal and drug-related records, although their urine tests were negative.

The case is being investigated under Section 431A of the Penal Code. — Bernama