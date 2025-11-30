SUNGAI PETANI, Nov 30 — The investigation into the bullying incident at a boarding school here has been completed, and the police are now awaiting further instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said the 16-year-old male student previously remanded to assist in the investigation has been released on police bail.

“We have completed the investigation, including recording statements from the victim, witnesses, and suspects. The investigation papers have been referred to the public prosecutor for further action,” he said in a statement today.

The incident, which occurred last Nov 24, involved a 16-year-old student allegedly beaten by a group of students at the school dormitory until he collapsed. The victim later received treatment for bruises on his stomach.

Police arrested four students on Nov 27 to assist in the investigation. One of them, aged 16, was remanded for three days, while the other three, aged 16 to 17, were released after their remand applications were rejected.

The assault reportedly stemmed from dissatisfaction after the victim allegedly spoke ill of one of the suspects. This prompted the suspect and his three friends to seek out the victim, resulting in a fight in the dormitory.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 507 for criminal intimidation. — Bernama