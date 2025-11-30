KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Five women candidates who contested in the 17th Sabah State Election have succeeded in securing the mandate from voters.

They are the incumbent for the Kukusan seat, Datuk Rina Jainal; the incumbent for the Matunggong seat Datuk Julita Mojungki, Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Usukan); Edna Jessica Majimbun (Inanam); and Nurulalsah Hasan Alban (Sungai Sibuga).

Rina won with a majority of 650 votes in a 10-cornered contest by securing 3,480 votes.

She contested as an Independent after announcing her departure from Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (Harapan Rakyat) following the suspension of her party membership for three years with effect from November 12, which resulted in her not being nominated to contest under Harapan Rakyat.

Meanwhile, Julita, who is also Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) secretary-general, contesting under the GRS banner, won with a majority of 334 votes after securing 9,096 votes.

Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah won the six-cornered contest for the Usukan seat by defeating her five rivals, including former Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak, with a majority of 442 votes.

She contested under the Warisan banner and secured 6,292 votes.

The new face in the Sungai Sibuga seat contest, Nurulalsah, representing Warisan, also won with a slim majority of 88 votes, defeating four other candidates—Ismail Md Said (PIS), Noraini Asmatil (PN), Datuk Amir @ Amir Shah Yaakub (GRS) and Datuk Suhaimi Nasir (BN).

A total of 71 women candidates contested in this election, representing 11.9 per cent of the 596 candidates vying for 73 seats. — Bernama