KOTA KINABALU, Nov 30 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor will issue a written statement on the current developments of forming a new Sabah government following the 17th Sabah state election.

He said he would issue the statement after returning from Istana Seri Kinabalu.

“I have made a written statement, I will go to the palace first then we will issue the statement,” he told reporters before heading to the state palace from the Chief Minister’s official residence in Sri Gaya here this morning.

Hajiji was accompanied by several other GRS candidates who were victorious in the election. — Bernama