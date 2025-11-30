BUKIT MERTAJAM, Nov 30 — The police arrested 13 men, including two foreign nationals, on suspicion of being involved in unnatural sexual activities during a raid on a three-storey shop lot in Bandar Perai Jaya here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief ACP Helmi Aris said the raid, which took place at 7pm, was carried out by the SPT Criminal Investigation Division and the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MBSP) Licencing Department.

“Of the 13 arrested, 11 were customers of the premises, consisting of nine local men and two foreign men, aged between 19 and 66 years old.

“Also arrested were two local men, the worker and the owner of the premises, aged 57 and 59,” he said in a statement today.

He added that during the raid, police seized condoms, lubricants, and other equipment related to immoral activities, as well as mobile phones containing explicit video clips.

Helmi said investigations revealed that the premises operated on the second and third floors of the shop lot.

“The premises had a rest area, a sauna, and small rooms used for immoral activities. Investigations revealed that these activities had been happening for the past two months,” he said.

He added that urine tests conducted on all those arrested came back negative for drugs, though one of the local men arrested had a criminal record.

All suspects were remanded for six days until December 6 to assist with investigations. The case against the owner and worker of the premises is being investigated under Sections 373/377B of the Penal Code for allegedly organising unnatural sexual activities.

The 11 customers arrested are being investigated under Section 377B of the Penal Code for allegedly engaging in unnatural sex. Seven of them are also being investigated under Section 292 for having explicit material on their phones.

The two foreigners are being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for entering the country without valid passes.

Helmi urged the public to report any information related to immoral activities to the police to assist in efforts to combat such activities. — Bernama