KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd has resumed its direct flights from KL International Airport (KUL) to Brisbane Airport (BNE), with the inaugural flight MH135 departing Kuala Lumpur on November 29, reinstating this key connection to meet growing travel demand.

The national carrier said in a statement today that the resumption was met with enthusiastic response, with the services achieving strong load factors — 86 per cent on the outbound flight to BNE and 99 per cent on the return flight to KUL, reflecting robust demand for the reinstated route.

With the resumption of this service, Malaysia Airlines now offers direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to five Australian cities, reinforcing its commitment to the market and complementing increased frequencies to Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide, it added.

“The airline has already begun introducing its all-new A330neo fleet on selected Australia routes, offering enhanced passenger comfort, improved fuel efficiency and state-of-the-art cabin features.

“By the first quarter of 2026, Malaysia Airlines will operate the youngest widebody fleet into Australasia, highlighting its commitment to providing a modern, comfortable travel experience with the signature warmth of Malaysian hospitality,” it said.

It said flight MH135 operates from KUL to BNE, departing at 8.40pm on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while the return service, flight MH134 from BNE to KUL, departs at 8am on the same days.

Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd (MAG) chief commercial officer Dersenish Aresandiran said the resumption of direct service to Brisbane underscores Malaysia Airlines’ commitment to strengthening its footprint in Australia and enhancing global network connectivity.

MAG owns Malaysia Airlines.

“This strategic expansion supports both tourism and trade flows between Malaysia and Queensland, while offering travellers greater convenience and choice,” he said. — Bernama