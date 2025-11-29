KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal cast his ballot for the 17th Sabah State Election at 8.45am today.

Shafie, who is defending the Senallang state seat, voted at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bubul in Semporna.

He is facing three challengers: Datuk Marunda KK Ampong, 66, from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS); Mohd Lipai @ Samsu Sundalu, 56, representing Parti Impian Sabah (PIS); and Abdul Majid Angkulan, from the Malaysia United People’s Party (Bersama).

Speaking to reporters, Shafie expressed hope that more voters, whether from nearby or farther away, would come out to fulfil their civic responsibility. — Bernama