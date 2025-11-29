KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — The main entrance to Istana Seri Kinabalu here is tightly guarded tonight by the police.

Checks by Bernama revealed that every vehicle going through the main entrance is checked and only those on the list would be allowed to enter.

Media practitioners have started gathering outside the palace as early as 6pm to cover the latest developments after voting for the 17th Sabah state election ended at 5.30pm.

Candidates who contested today have gathered at their respective party bases, including Barisan Nasional (BN) at Umno Sabah Building, and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Sri Gaya.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates have gathered at Pacific Sutera Hotel, with PKR secretary-general Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Sabah PKR chairman PKR Sabah Datuk Mustapha Sakmud all present.

Meanwhile, Parti Warisan (Warisan) candidates are gathered at Avangio Hotel here, including Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal. — Bernama