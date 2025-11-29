PUTRAJAYA, Nov 29 — Former senior political secretary to the prime minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin has been remanded for six days starting today, Bernama reported.

The Putrajaya Magistrates’ Court also issued a six-day remand order against businessman Albert Tei for a related investigation.

Both men were brought to the court by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers this morning.

The remand orders are linked to a high-profile corruption probe involving alleged payments amounting to hundreds of thousands of ringgit that Tei purportedly paid to Shamsul to help recover funds previously channelled to politicians in Sabah.

MACC arrested the pair yesterday, along with a third individual, Sofia Rini Buyong.

A four-day remand order against Sofia Rini took effect yesterday and will run until Monday.

Shamsul Iskandar confirmed on Tuesday that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.