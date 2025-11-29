KOTA SAMARAHAN, Nov 29 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the foreigners who claimed to have used fake passports at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) recently entered and exited the country legally.

He said the results of checks on the foreign tourists, comprising a Bosnian and a Chinese, found that they had valid passports.

“We have also checked with their respective embassies. Apart from that, all records have been confirmed including their entry records, the entry point used, and that the travel documents are indeed valid,” he told reporters after the handover ceremony of the Malaysian Societies Registration Department’s 2025 Madani Adoption Village Project in Kampung Sindang Baru, here today.

Saifuddin Nasution also denied the claim that the checks were carried out by immigration officers, instead the video showed the checks at the check-in counter were by auxiliary police before entering the plane.

The minister who did not rule out the possibility that the two tourists knew each other, said investigations were underway to find out the motive for the action, which was described as a serious act.

“But whatever it is, we will investigate his motive, whether it is to tarnish the country’s image in relation to security issues.

“If we see cases like this continuing, of course we can take action against the individual according to existing laws.

“This is not the first time that ‘content’ like on crossing national borders... before that, (the same incident) in Thailand, report it like that too,” he said, who did not rule out the possibility that the video was made for social media content.

Recently, a video recording went viral showing a foreigner’s passport inspection believed to be carried out by airline security personnel at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2).

Based on the video recording, after several minutes of checking and inspection, the individual in the video claimed he was to be allowed to board the plane.

Last Thursday, Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said his department was identifying the owner of the TikTok account involved and did not rule out the possibility of calling in personnel believed to be airline staff to assist in the investigation. — Bernama